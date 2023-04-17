Deoiler Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 27.3 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global deoiler chemicals market stood at US$ 18.0 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 27.3 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of deoiler chemicals is increasing due to the increasing advancements in technology. New technologies are being developed that allow for more efficient and effective removal of oil and other contaminants from water. For instance, the use of nanotechnology has allowed for the development of more effective Deoiler chemicals that can target specific contaminants and remove them more efficiently.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85563

Additionally, increasing demand for oil and gas is also expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future. As the global population continues to grow and economies continue to develop, the demand for energy is also increasing. This has led to an increase in oil and gas production, which in turn has led to a greater need for deoiler chemicals to remove contaminants from wastewater produced during oil and gas operations.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of environmental concerns, and the need to reduce the impact of human activities on the environment, are other factors propelling the market prospects. the use of deoiler Chemicals is one way to reduce the impact of oil and gas production on the environment. By removing contaminants from wastewater before it is discharged, Deoiler Chemicals can help prevent pollution of water sources and protect aquatic ecosystems.

In addition, there is a trend towards more stringent regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater. Governments around the world are implementing regulations that require companies to treat wastewater before it is discharged into the environment. This has created a greater demand for deoiler chemicals that are effective at removing contaminants from wastewater.

Another factor that is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth includes the increasing exploration and production activities. As oil and gas exploration and production activities continue to increase, the amount of produced water generated also increases. This will drive the demand for deoiler chemicals to treat the wastewater generated during oil and gas operations.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of form, liquid chemicals are likely to be most preferred

Factors such as the increasing demand for effective and efficient solutions for wastewater treatment in the oil and gas industry, are expected to fuel the segmental growth.

Based on grade, industrial deoiler chemicals hold the highest market share, attributed to the increasing demand for cost-effective and sustainable solutions for industrial wastewater treatment.

By end-use, the oil & gas segment is expected to hold the major share in the deoiler chemicals market, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as membrane filtration, electrocoagulation, and biological treatment for the treatment of produced water.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85563<ype=S

Global Deoiler Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

The global deoiler chemicals market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2031, due to the increasing investment in infrastructure, including water treatment facilities.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the growing focus on water conservation.

Additionally, the rising demand for clean energy is another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Deoiler Chemicals Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the deoiler chemicals market during the forecast period.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as growing demand for wastewater treatment solutions, and more stringent regulations regarding wastewater disposal.

Additionally, increasing oil and gas production is also expected to further aid the market's growth.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85563

Global Deoiler Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global deoiler chemicals market are:

BASF SE

Nouryon

Thermax Limited

Champion Technologies

REDA Oilfield

MACJAMES Chemical Company

NuGenTec

AES Arabia Ltd.

Sulzer

MISC Group

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the deoiler chemicals industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Nouryon announced the expansion of its deoiling portfolio with a new product line called Solvox . This line of deoiler chemicals is designed to reduce the environmental impact of oil and gas production by improving the efficiency of wastewater treatment.

announced the expansion of its deoiling portfolio with a new product line called This line of deoiler chemicals is designed to reduce the environmental impact of oil and gas production by improving the efficiency of wastewater treatment. In addition, in 2021, BASF launched a new range of deoiler chemicals under its Zetag brand. These products are designed to provide enhanced oil removal, while also reducing chemical usage and wastewater volumes.

launched a new range of deoiler chemicals under its brand. These products are designed to provide enhanced oil removal, while also reducing chemical usage and wastewater volumes. In the same year, Ecolab introduced a new deoiler chemical called FoamPlus, which is designed to improve the performance of downstream wastewater treatment systems by reducing the amount of oil and solids that enter the system.



Global Deoiler Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Form

Liquid

Powder

Grade

Reagent

Powder

Industrial

Food

Type

Polyelectrolytes

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Flocculants

Coagulants



Purity

< 99.9%

Above 99.9%

Application

Medicine

Nuclear

Paper

Aircraft Engine

Spacecraft

Water Treatment

Others



End Use

Oil & Gas

Power & Energy

Aerospace

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Automotive

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com