CamScanner Calls for Sustainability with its ‘Go Paperless, Save the Planet’ Initiative for Earth Month

New York City, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Month this April, leading document scanning and management app CamScanner has announced the launch of its environmental initiative, "Go Paperless, Save the Planet." The campaign aims to raise awareness of reducing paper consumption and its impact on the environment.











Taking place every April, Earth Month is a global initiative focused on raising awareness and inspiring collective action in the face of growing environmental issues. Building on Earth Day (April 22nd), Earth Month calls upon individuals, businesses and organizations to protect and preserve the planet and its resources through sustainable practices and innovative solutions, ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for everyone.

The environmental consequences of paper use cannot be understated. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, The world produces 300 million tons of paper annually, with the US accounting for over 30% of this consumption, using around 68 million trees for paper and related products. Paper and pulp production is the third largest source of pollution in North America, generating over 100 million kg of toxic waste and deforesting 18 million acres annually. Chemicals used in paper production infiltrate the food chain, affecting different species and food and water consumed by people. Additionally, the fossil fuels utilized in the industry contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change.

As the world increasingly embraces technology, transitioning to a paperless future begins with the digitization of everyday processes that involve using paper. From notes, files, recipes, photographs and IDs to essential paperwork, CamScanner assists in reducing paper consumption by streamlining these workflows through its scanning, digitization, editing, and sharing capabilities.

Using such document processing functions helps users eliminate the need for physical paper and provides an efficient and secure platform for document storage and management. Most importantly, individuals and businesses can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for our planet.

Readers can download CamScanner from Google Play, the Apple Store, or from https://www.camscanner.com/.

About CamScanner

First released in 2011, CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents. With over 700 million downloads across 200+ countries in 55 languages, the app consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.