The global dental equipment market is projected to reach 8.7 Billion in 2027 from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027

The market is anticipated to grow as a result of development of technologically advanced solutions, among other factors.



By Type, the Therapeutic dental equipment market was the largest segment in the dental equipment market in 2021

By type, the dental equipment market is segmented into Therapeutic and Diagnostic dental equipment.The new and less invasive technological advancements are the major reasons for the higher growth of the therapeutic dental equipment segment.



Additionally, rapidly growing aging population and the increasing number of dental disorders and diseases are also expected to contribute to market growth.



Among End Users, the Hospitals and Clinics are expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2022 to 2027



Out of the end users, the hospitals and clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing number of people opting for various dental procedures are expected to drive the demand for dental equipment in this end-user segment.



In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market

The primary factors driving the growth of the European dental equipment market include the rising geriatric population, growing expenditure of the government on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.



All the above-mentioned factors, and the introduction of advanced and new technologies, are contributing to the growth of the dental equipment market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the dental equipment market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 25%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 27%, Europe: 35%, Asia-Pacific: 30%, Latin America: 8%, and Middle East and Africa: 10%



Prominent players in the dental equipment market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, (US), Agilent Technology Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Planmeca (Finland)



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the dental equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as end user, region and type. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product/service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the dental equipment market. The report analyzes the market based on the class of device, device type, service, and region.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the dental equipment market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for dental equipment across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the dental equipment market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the dental equipment market.

