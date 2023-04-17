The Global Data Center Chip Market is forecast to grow by $2893.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Chip Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447589/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the data center chip market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in chip technology, growth of cloud computing, and government regulations regarding localization of data centers.



The data center chip market is segmented as below:

By Product

• GPUs

• ASICs

• CPUs

• FPGAs



By Business Segment

• Small and medium

• Large



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the AI, IoT, and big data-ready infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the data center chip market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in green data centers and increasing investments in ai startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center chip market covers the following areas:

• Data center chip market sizing

• Data center chip market forecast

• Data center chip market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center chip market vendors that include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Arm Ltd. Also, the data center chip market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



