Global Transaction Banking Vendors and Landscape Report Q1 2023

Modern-day Transaction Banking is an evolved form of traditional setup aimed to offer specialized products and services. With technology increasingly playing a bigger role in how banks deliver their offerings to clients, there is a keen focus on real-time updates, API enablement, data aggregation and automation.
This newly developed report offers a wide spectrum of industry insights, including technology trends across different business functions under the purview of Transaction Banking like Corporate Payments, Collections, Liquidity Management, Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Treasury; key industry developments: select successful technology implementation use cases; and brief coverage of select technology vendor profiles and their clients.
Report Highlights
- Overview of Transaction Banking: Evolution from a traditional to digital model; finer elements and products that constitute the domain
- Deep dive into the global Transaction Banking technology landscape and market trends with framework driven impact assessment
- Key market developments, technology trends, way forward implications, and expert opinions
- High-level coverage of select Transaction Banking solution providers, including company overview, product suite, user lists, customer experiences and more
Key Topics Covered:
Transaction Banking Overview
- Overview
- Timeline
- Evolution
- Key Product Offerings
- IBSi Transaction Banking Industry Framework
- Key Products' Key Trends
- Regulation
Competitive Landscape
- Global Market
- Industry Models
- Competitive Landscape
SLT and Supplier Profiles
- Sales League Table
- SLT Leadership Club
- SLT Leadership Matrix
- Intellect Design Arena
- Finastra
- Kyzer
- FIS
- Infosys | Finacle
- Midgate
- Encore Theme
- Neurosoft
- TCS
- ERI Bancaire
- AurionPro
- Technisys
- TAS Group
- Bantotal
- Taulia
- LiquidX
- Contour
- essDocs
- Cashfac
- Nucleus Software
- Capital Banking Solutions
- ICS Financial Services
- Qualco
- Comarch
- Aqua Global Solutions
- CGI
- Demica
- Newgen Software
- Surecomp
- Tagit
Global Use Cases
- 13 unique and insightful use cases across various systems and geographies
Expert Speak
- Industry expert insights and opinions on Transaction Banking
Outlook
- Future Technology Trends
- Way Forward
