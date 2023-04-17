Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Trailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heavy Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Driven by the Need for Safe Handling of Perishable Products, Development of Cold Chain Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Its Entire Value Chain

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

India's Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Definition, Types & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Cross Continent & Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Road Freight Transportation: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global Trade & Retail Brings Cheer to Road Freight Transportation

Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing

What's the Outlook for the Freight Trucking Industry?

Rise of Digital Grocery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Up Demand for Refrigerated Transportation Services

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Step Up the Role of Refrigerated Transportation

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation

Growing Biopharmaceutical Sales Spurs the Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Road Transport Refrigeration Systems: Global Spending on Cold Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

COVID-19 Vaccines & Scaling Up of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain to Boost Growth

Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market

Insulation Strategies in the Refrigerated Transportation Industry: A Review

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Polystyrene Foam, A Rapidly Emerging Type of Cold Insulation

Phenolic Foam One of the Best Thermal Insulation Materials

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials Rise in Popularity

Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Rise in Popularity

Recycled CO? Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled Refrigerated Containers

Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent

Smart Reefers Trucks Emerge Over the Horizon

Fully Electric and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Units Pick Up Momentum

Push Towards Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trucks and Trailers

