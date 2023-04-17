Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Trailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heavy Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
- Carrier Global Corporation
- GAH (Refrigeration) LTD.
- Great Dane
- Hubbard Products Ltd.
- Hultsteins Kyl AB
- Jean Chereau SAS
- Lamberet SAS
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.
- Morgan Truck Body, LLC
- Sainte Marie Constructions Isothermes S.M.C.I
- Schmitz Cargobull AG
- Trane Technologies plc
- FRIGOBLOCK GmbH
- Thermo King Corporation
- Wabash National Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Driven by the Need for Safe Handling of Perishable Products, Development of Cold Chain Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Its Entire Value Chain
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
- So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- India's Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID
- What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"
- Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
- A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
- Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Definition, Types & Importance
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Development of Cross Continent & Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation
- Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Road Freight Transportation: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020
- A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global Trade & Retail Brings Cheer to Road Freight Transportation
- Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing
- What's the Outlook for the Freight Trucking Industry?
- Rise of Digital Grocery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Up Demand for Refrigerated Transportation Services
- Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Step Up the Role of Refrigerated Transportation
- Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation
- Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation
- Growing Biopharmaceutical Sales Spurs the Importance of Refrigerated Transportation
- The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Road Transport Refrigeration Systems: Global Spending on Cold Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024
- COVID-19 Vaccines & Scaling Up of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain to Boost Growth
- Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market
- Insulation Strategies in the Refrigerated Transportation Industry: A Review
- Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material
- Polystyrene Foam, A Rapidly Emerging Type of Cold Insulation
- Phenolic Foam One of the Best Thermal Insulation Materials
- Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials Rise in Popularity
- Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Rise in Popularity
- Recycled CO? Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants
- A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled Refrigerated Containers
- Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent
- Smart Reefers Trucks Emerge Over the Horizon
- Fully Electric and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Units Pick Up Momentum
- Push Towards Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trucks and Trailers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24as3e
