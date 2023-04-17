Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, May 8

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the close of the stock market.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held the next day, May 9, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 800-715-9871

Live and archived webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kn5kim4 or the Company’s website at Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - Investor Relations & Shareholder Contact (oriongroupholdingsinc.com)

About Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247

ORN@finprofiles.com