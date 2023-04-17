Laboratory Information Systems Market to Reach US$ 3.57 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 7.1%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent research by Growth Plus Reports, the global Laboratory Information Systems Market was valued at US$ 1.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.57 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 7.1% by 2031.
The global laboratory information systems market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Data from medical laboratories are managed and processed using software programs called laboratory information systems (LIS). The software controls laboratory operations, including monitoring patient samples, producing, and sending test findings, and controlling laboratory workflows.
Recent Development in Laboratory Information Systems Market:
- In November 2022, The BICO company Biosero, Inc., which creates laboratory automation systems to facilitate scientific discoveries, announced the availability of several new products and features in its Green Button Go software suite. Together, these solutions offer a wide variety of advanced capabilities that help clients simplify, control, and improve the performance of their automated lab systems.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/laboratory-information-systems-market/8587
Laboratory Information Systems Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 1.93 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 3.57 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Delivery Mode, Component, End User, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The need for improved data management systems in the life sciences drives the rise in market revenue.
- It is expected that cost-cutting technological improvements will increase market revenue.
- The precise and effective outputs of these systems are also increasing their revenue share in the market.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The market is expected to rise because of the fast expansion of the healthcare sector in both established and emerging nations, as well as the growing need for laboratory information software. Furthermore, collaborations, alliances, purchases, and the approval and release of new products are all having a positive influence on the market recently.
However, the initial investment in LIS might be substantial for acquiring, installing, and maintaining it, especially in smaller laboratories. These might restrain the market revenue growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Delivery Mode
Based on the delivery mode, the global laboratory information systems market is segmented into on-premises, web-hosted, and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the various advantages, such as data security and mobility, eliminating the need for hardware and software, and reducing upfront and ongoing maintenance costs.
Segmentation By Components
Based on the components, the global laboratory information systems market is segmented into software and services. The services segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the range of support and maintenance services provided to laboratories.
Segmentation By End User
Based on the end-user, the global laboratory information systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, independent laboratories, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the management and integration of lab automation with advanced LIS.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global laboratory information systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the accessibility of state-of-the-art infrastructure, rapid technological adoption, and increased demand for genomic research.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/laboratory-information-systems-market/8587
Competitive Landscape
A list of the market player operating in the global laboratory information systems market are:
- Illumina, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Orchard Software Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories Inc
- Total Specific Solutions
Report Coverage
The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also thoroughly analyzes the market for laboratory information systems globally.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DELIVERY MODE
- On-premise
- Web-hosted
- Cloud-based
- GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT
- Software
- Services
- GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Independent Laboratories
- Others
LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8587
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:
Naloxone Market by Application (Opioid Overdose and Alcohol Overdose), Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal, and Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market by Test Type (Antigen Detection Test, Molecular Diagnostic Test), Product (Kits & Assays, Devices), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Market by Type (Standard Balloons, Cutting/Scoring Balloons), Application (Coronary Angioplasty, Peripheral Angioplasty), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Product (Tunneled Catheter), Tip Configuration (Step-tip Catheters), Material (Polyurethane), End User (Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (Consumables, Injector Systems), Type (Syringeless Injectors, Single Head Injectors), Application (Endovascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.