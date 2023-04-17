Gritstone bio Presents 6-month Neutralizing Antibody (nAb) Data at ECCMID 2023 from Two Phase 1 Studies Evaluating Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Against SARS-CoV-2 (CORAL)

-- CORAL-CEPI: Primary series samRNA vaccination elicits strong neutralizing antibody (nAb) responses that persist for at least 6 months, including variant cross-reactive nAb, in previously unvaccinated (“vaccine-naïve”) South African subjects --



-- Updated CORAL-BOOST: Boost samRNA vaccine elicits robust nAbs that persist for at least 6 months regardless of primary series (adenovirus or mRNA) --

-- Data further support the favorable tolerability and distinctive immunogenicity profile of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) --

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today presented 6-month follow up data from its ongoing Phase 1 CORAL-CEPI and CORAL-BOOST studies, which are evaluating the company’s self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2, at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark.



“Today, we presented new data from CORAL-BOOST and CORAL-CEPI showing that the robust neutralizing antibody responses boosted and/or induced by our self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) candidates persist for at least 6 months across multiple settings and subject populations,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone bio. “Previously, we reported initial 6-month data from CORAL-BOOST showing sustained high neutralizing antibody levels in the boost setting following Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) primary series. We now report similar neutralizing antibody levels and persistence at 6 months in the larger CORAL-CEPI study, where our samRNA candidates are being administered as a primary series in vaccine-naïve subjects as well as in subjects that received mRNA primary series (cohort 4 of CORAL-BOOST).”

“The results shared today demonstrate that regardless of whether and/or how the immune system was previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2, our samRNA vaccine candidates are driving robust antibody titers that are sustained for at least 6 months in healthy adults,” said Karin Jooss, EVP and Head of R&D at Gritstone bio. “Current vaccines against COVID-19 have demonstrated susceptibility to loss of immunity over time, posing a greater burden on individuals and our health systems. Developing a next-generation vaccine that drives more durable and broad neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern not included in the vaccine – both of which are demonstrated in these results - could serve as a key factor in delivering long-term, variant-proof immune protection. The results shared today further support our hypothesis that samRNA, unique from mRNA due to several distinct characteristics, could serve as a widely applicable next-generation vaccine platform technology against SARS-CoV-2 and beyond.”

CORAL-CEPI Presentation (Poster Presentation): Study of Self-Amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Adults and People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in South Africa

New Data Presented (last data update October 25, 2022): Interim results from part A (n = 120, 20 patients/cohort). SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-naïve, virus-naive participants receiving GRT-R914 as homologous prime-boost (cohorts A1, A2 and A3) and vaccine-naïve, virus-convalescent participants receiving GRT-R914 as a single boost (cohorts A4, A5 and A6). Designation as virus-naïve/convalescent was driven by baseline anti-Nucleocapsid (N) IgG serology status (negative/positive respectively).

Key Highlights:

CORAL-CEPI (NCT05435027) is the first study assessing a samRNA-based vaccine in vaccine-naïve populations in South Africa

All doses of GRT-R914 (3µg, 10µg and 30µg) were well tolerated in all study populations evaluated to date [HIV negative, virus-naïve and -convalescent participants]

IgG and nAb levels to SpikeWT and variants of concern Beta and Delta are induced or boosted by GRT-R914 administration (10µg dose) and maintained for 6 months (cohorts A1, A2, A4 and A5)

Majority of post-vaccine T cell responses observed to TCE epitopes focused on NSP and Nucleocapsid, irrespective of prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure (cohorts A1, A2, A4, A5)

Previous SARS-CoV-2 exposure does not affect T cell responses post vaccination in both naïve and convalescent populations



CORAL-BOOST Presentation (Poster Presentation): First study of a Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Vaccine, GRT-R910, as a COVID-19 Boost in Healthy Volunteers ≥60 years of age – Preliminary evidence of sustained immunogenicity

New Data Presented (last data update October 25, 2022): Additional data from cohorts 1-3 (samRNA administration post-Vaxzevria) and 6-month data from cohort 4 (samRNA administration post-mRNA).

Key Highlights:

CORAL-BOOST is the first study assessing a samRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as a booster following adenoviral- or mRNA-based primary vaccination series in a more vulnerable older population (≥60 years of age)

GRT-R910 was as well tolerated at all dose levels

GRT-R910 (samRNA) increased SpikeWT-specific IgG levels regardless primary series of immunization [adenoviral (cohort 3) or mRNA (cohort 4)]

Consistent longevity of neutralizing antibody response for at least 6 months against different variants of concern not included in the vaccine construct

GRT-R910 increased breadth of T cell responses against Spike and non-Spike T cell epitopes included in the vaccine



To view Gritstone's ECCMID presentations

About the CORAL Program

Gritstone’s CORAL program is applying Gritstone’s infectious disease approach, which aims designed to drive both B cell and T cell immunity using self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) against SARS-CoV-2. CORAL currently includes three ongoing Phase 1 trials: CORAL-BOOST, which is evaluating one construct in a boost setting (following primary series of currently-approved COVID-19 vaccines); CORAL-CEPI, which is evaluating multiple constructs in virus-naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ subjects in South Africa; and CORAL-NIH, which is being run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and is evaluating multiple constructs in previously vaccinated healthy volunteers. The program serves as proof-of-concept for the application of Gritstone’s platform against coronaviruses and other infectious diseases and is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NIAID and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

