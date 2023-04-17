The North America Facility Management Services Market is forecast to grow by $ 114.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447582/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the facility management services market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in infrastructure development, rising outsourcing activities in building management, and the growing need for safety and security.



The facility management services market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial buildings

• Government buildings

• Residential buildings



By Service

• Soft services

• Hard services



This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning products as one of the prime reasons driving the facility management services market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of services and growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) in facility management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the facility management services market in North America covers the following areas:

• Facility management services market sizing

• Facility management services market forecast

• Facility management services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facility management services market vendors that include Aramark, BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., Compass Group Plc, Downer EDI Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emeric Facility Services, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Management and Construction Inc., ISS AS, Knight FM, Mace Group, Quess Corp. Ltd., SMI Facility Services, Sodexo SA, BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., and Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. Also, the facility management services market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

