Nano-enabled Batteries Global Strategic Business Report: Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano-enabled Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -

3M Company

A123 Systems LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Front Edge Technology

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Batteries - A Key Source of 'Portable' Energy

Recent Market Activity

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market

Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Nano-enabled Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles

Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Batteries for Desalinating Water

Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-Acid Batteries

Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research

Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging

Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries

Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices

Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries

Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pga57u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment