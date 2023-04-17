The Global Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by $37.77 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173606/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cardiovascular therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods, and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia.



The cardiovascular therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Antithrombotic drugs

• Hypolipidemic drugs

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Online pharmacy



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiovascular therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the identification of new pathogenic targets and the strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cardiovascular therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Cardiovascular therapeutics market sizing

• Cardiovascular therapeutics market forecast

• Cardiovascular therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiovascular therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the cardiovascular therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

