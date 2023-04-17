The Global 3D Printing Market is forecast to grow by $3434.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089567/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D printing market in healthcare industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices, increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals, and rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity.



The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Orthopedic and spinal

• Dental

• Hearing aids

• Others



By Technology

• Stereolithography

• Granular materials binding

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emerging technological advances and applications of 3D printing in medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing market growth in healthcare industry during the next few years. Also, strategic collaborations and M&A and rising focus on research for the use of 3D printing process to manufacture living organs and cell structures. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D printing market in healthcare industry covers the following areas:

• 3D printing market sizing

• 3D printing market forecast

• 3D printing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., Allevi Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge SA, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Materialise NV, Mecuris GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV. Also, the 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089567/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________