The Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market is forecast to grow by USD 52.34 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039448/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive transmission systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles, increasing focus on fuel-efficiency, and growing investments in multi-speed transmission for EVs.



The automotive transmission systems market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Manual

• Automatic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in lightweight transmission systems for EVs and integration of transmission systems with other electric powertrain components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive transmission systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive transmission systems market sizing

• Automotive transmission systems market forecast

• Automotive transmission systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive transmission systems market vendors that include Aichi Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., GKN Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and BorgWarner Inc. Also, the automotive transmission systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________