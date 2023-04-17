Global Organoids and Spheroids Market to Reach US$ 4,567.0 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organoids and spheroids market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.42% and reach valuation of US$ 4,567.0 million by 2031 from US$ 771.4 million in 2022.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/organoids-and-spheroids-market

The growing demand for organoids and spheroids is revolutionizing the drug discovery process, toxicity testing, and various fields of medical research. With their ability to mimic the 3D structure of human tissues, these cutting-edge technologies are not only reducing the time and cost of developing new drugs but also improving the accuracy of predicting treatment responses. As chronic diseases continue to rise worldwide, the market for organoids and spheroids is expected to experience significant growth.

Organoids and spheroids market have the potential to reduce the time and cost of drug development by up to 50% compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. This is mainly due to their higher success rate in predicting treatment responses. Organoids derived from patients' tumors have a 100% success rate, significantly outperforming mouse models (70%) and 2D cell cultures (30%). As the global prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2025, the demand for organoids and spheroids in drug discovery is expected to surge.

The use of organoids and spheroids in toxicity testing can dramatically reduce false positives by up to 70% compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. This improved accuracy is particularly beneficial for the liver organoids market, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for liver toxicity testing and disease modeling.

As per Astute Analytica study of the global organoids and spheroids market, spheroids are particularly valuable in high-throughput screening, offering up to a 10-fold increase in throughput compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. This heightened efficiency can significantly streamline the drug discovery process, potentially leading to faster development of new treatments.

Organoids and spheroids hold great promise in neuroscience research, specifically in modeling and understanding brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, which currently affect over 50 million people globally. These advanced models can help researchers gain valuable insights into the mechanisms of these diseases and develop targeted therapies. The use of organoids and spheroids in regenerative medicine could provide a limitless source of functional tissues for transplantation, potentially addressing the global shortage of donor organs. This innovative approach could revolutionize the field, offering hope to millions of patients waiting for life-saving transplants.

Top Trends: Increased Focus on Precision Medicine, Growing Applications in Regenerative Medicine, and Advancements in Stem Cell Research

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine: Precision medicine is an emerging field that involves tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. Organoids and spheroids are playing a key role in precision medicine by enabling the development of patient-specific treatments. These models can be used to test patient-specific drugs and predict individual responses to treatments, helping to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Growing Applications in Regenerative Medicine: Regenerative medicine is an area of medicine that focuses on repairing, replacing, or regenerating damaged tissues and organs. Organoids and spheroids are emerging as a promising tool in regenerative medicine, enabling the creation of complex, three-dimensional tissues that can be used to replace damaged organs or tissues.

Advancements in Stem Cell Research: Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the ability to differentiate into specialized cell types. Organoids and spheroids are being used to study stem cell biology and to develop new treatments for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Advancements in stem cell research are expected to drive the growth of the organoids and spheroids market in the coming years.

Organoids to Dominate Market with 53% Revenue Share, Spheroids to See Steady Growth

The increasing use of organoids in drug discovery, disease modeling, and personalized medicine is expected to generate more than half of the revenue in the global organoids and spheroids market. On the other hand, spheroids are being used primarily in drug discovery and development, providing a more accurate representation of how drugs interact with human tissues.

Developmental Biology to Generate over 33% Market Share, Other Applications to See Significant Growth

The growing demand for organoids and spheroids in studying organ development and tissue regeneration is expected to generate over one-third of the market share in the developmental biology segment. Organoids and spheroids are also being used in various other applications such as disease modeling, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine, which are expected to see significant growth in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Dominate Market with 50% Market Share by 2031, Academic and Research Institutes to See Significant Growth

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to dominate the global organoids and spheroids market, accounting for over half of the revenue share. Organoids and spheroids are being used to develop new treatments and therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Academic and research institutes are also expected to see significant growth, while contract research organizations (CROs) are expected to grow due to the increasing outsourcing of drug discovery and development services.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/organoids-and-spheroids-market

Asia Pacific Poised to Become Second Largest Organoids and Spheroids Market, Driven by Biotech and Pharma Investment and Presence in the Region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become the second-largest market by generating more than 28% revenue by 2031, up from 23% in 2022. There are several factors contributing to this immense growth and market position, including the money spent by biotech and pharma companies in the region on R&D activities and the presence of these players in the region.

One of the key drivers of the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing investment in research and development by biotech and pharma companies. Many companies in the region are investing heavily in developing innovative therapies and drugs using organoids and spheroids. For example, in 2019, the South Korean biotech company, SK Biopharmaceuticals, announced plans to invest $500 million in R&D activities over the next five years, with a focus on developing new therapies for central nervous system disorders using organoids.

The presence of major biotech and pharma companies in the Asia Pacific region is also a significant factor behind the growth of the organoids and spheroids market. Many of the world's leading biotech and pharma companies, such as Takeda, Novartis, and Roche, have a strong presence in the region, and are actively engaged in developing new therapies and drugs using organoids and spheroids. This has helped to create a favorable environment for the growth of the market, with companies collaborating and sharing knowledge to drive innovation and accelerate the development of new treatments.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has a large population base and a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which is driving the demand for new and innovative therapies. Organoids and spheroids are emerging as a promising tool for drug discovery and personalized medicine, and are being increasingly used in research and development activities to accelerate the discovery of new treatments.

Top 5 Players Contribute More than 48% Revenue to Global Highly Competitive Organoids and Spheroids Market

The organoids and spheroids market is highly competitive, with the top five players accounting for over 48% of the total revenue. Thermo Fisher Scientific, the largest player, dominates the market with a revenue share of more than 17%. Apart from this, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG are other major players in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's dominance can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio, technological leadership, and global presence. The competitive landscape in this market drives innovation and product development, potentially leading to price competition and high entry barriers for new players.

Launching Gibco™ Organoid Media in 2021, simplifying organoid culture process

Introducing a line of spheroid microplates in 2022 for better 3D cell culture

Partnering with leading biotechnology and research institutes to advance organoid research and personalized medicine

Collaborating with UCSF in 2023 to develop cell treatments in a new manufacturing facility

Investing in R&D facilities in 2021 to support market demand and develop new products

Active participation in industry events to showcase expertise and products in the organoids and spheroids market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

3D BioMatrix

3D Biotek LLC

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

ATCC

Cellesce Ltd

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

InSphero/Perkin Elmer

Kuraray

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Prellis Biologics

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Other Prominent Players.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/organoids-and-spheroids-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com