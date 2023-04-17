Global Surgical Drapes Market is Poised to Generate Revenue of US$ 3431.6 Million by 2031 | More than 281 million Units of Surgical Drapes were Sold in 2022: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical drapes market has been valued at around USD 2,094.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow to USD 3,431.6 million by 2031, representing a CAGR of 5.96% from 2023 to 2031.

Infection control is a major concern during surgeries as it can lead to serious complications. Surgical drapes are used to create a sterile barrier between the patient and contaminants present in the operating environment. They are also used to cover equipment and furniture in the operating room so as to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. There are different types of surgical drapes available in the market such as disposable drapes, non-disposable drapes, and others. Disposable drapes are gaining popularity as they offer better infection control and are convenient to use.

The increasing number of surgeries being performed globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the surgical drapes market. For instance, the number of surgeries performed worldwide is quite significant, with an estimated 313 million surgeries taking place globally in 2021. With population growth and an increase in surgical procedures, this number is likely to grow even further in the years to come. The prevalence of surgeries in developed countries have a higher number of surgeries per 1,000 people, with an average of 5-6 surgeries per 1000 people per year, while developing countries have a lower number, with only around 2-3 surgeries per 1,000 people per year.

The United States is one of the countries with the highest number of surgeries performed annually, with an estimated 51.4 million surgeries performed in 2021, which is followed by China, India, and Brazil. This rise in the number of surgeries is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, the rising demand for infection control is another major factor fueling the growth of this market. Surgical site infections (SSIs) are one of the most common nosocomial infections, which can often lead to death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of SSIs in developed countries is estimated to be between 2% and 5%, while in developing countries, it can be as high as 20%. However, the true prevalence of SSIs may be higher, as many infections may not be reported or may be misdiagnosed. Thus, there is a growing need for effective infection control measures during surgery, which is boosting the demand for surgical drapes globally.

More than 281 million Units of Surgical Drapes were Sold in Global Surgical Drapes Market in 2022

As per Astute Analytica, the global market for surgical drapes experienced significant growth in 2022, with more than 281 million units sold worldwide. The rise in sales highlights the crucial role of surgical drapes in medical procedures, as they help prevent the spread of infections and maintain sterile environments.

One notable trend in the market is the increasing popularity of reusable surgical drapes, which accounted for over 42% of the total sales in 2022. This shift towards sustainability and environmental responsibility in the healthcare industry is commendable and is driving the market towards more eco-friendly products.

Europe dominated the surgical drapes market for over 22.6% of the total units sold. This highlights the important role the European market plays in the global healthcare industry.

Drape sheets were the most commonly sold surgical drapes, with over 75.87 million units sold in 2022, indicating their importance in surgical procedures and continued demand in the market.

It is also noteworthy that Moderate (AAMI Risk Level 3) surgical drapes accounted for over 32% of the total units sold. This suggests that healthcare professionals are placing a greater emphasis on infection prevention and patient safety, and are willing to invest in higher-level protection products.

More than 62% Revenue of Global Surgical Drapes Market to Come from Woven and Non-Woven Materials

Woven and non-woven surgical drapes are leading materials in the surgical drapes market, accounting for over 62% of the total revenue. The popularity of these materials can be attributed to several factors, including their availability, cost-effectiveness, acceptance among surgeons, and superior performance in maintaining a sterile environment during surgical procedures.

The easy availability of woven and non-woven surgical drapes is one of the primary reasons for their popularity. These materials are easily produced in large quantities, making them ideal for use in surgical procedures where a large number of drapes are required. In addition to availability, woven and non-woven surgical drapes are also cost-effective compared to other materials, such as disposable drapes made from polypropylene or nylon. This cost-effectiveness makes them an attractive option for healthcare facilities that need to manage their expenses while maintaining high standards of care.

The acceptance of woven and non-woven surgical drapes among surgeons is another key factor driving their demand. These materials have been in use for decades and are trusted by surgeons for their properties and performance. They provide excellent barrier protection against microorganisms and are highly effective in preventing the spread of infection in the operating room.

Furthermore, these drapes are known for their superior performance in maintaining a sterile environment during surgical procedures. They are highly absorbent and have the ability to wick away moisture, which helps to prevent the accumulation of bacteria and other contaminants. As a result, these materials contribute to a safer and more efficient surgical environment.

Asia Pacific is Largest Surgical Drapes Market with Revenue Share of 38%

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market globally, mainly due to its large population base, high number of surgeries across densely populated countries such as India and China, and a strong demand for medical tourism across these nations. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most populous countries in the world, such as China and India, which have a large patient base requiring surgical procedures. This high population base is a significant driver for the growth of the surgical drapes market in this region.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in medical technology are some of the key factors contributing to the growing demand for surgeries in the region. India and China are among the top five countries globally in terms of the number of surgeries performed. According to a report by the Lancet, India performs around 63.8 million surgeries annually, while China performs around 47.7 million surgeries annually.

Medical tourism is a significant contributor to the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region. According to a report by the Medical Tourism Association, the Asia Pacific region received around 21 million medical tourists in 2019, with Thailand, India, and Singapore among the top destinations.

3M is the Leader in Global Surgical Drapes Market in Highly Competitive Market with 11% Revenue Share

The surgical drapes industry is highly competitive. There are a large number of manufacturers and suppliers of surgical drapes, and the products are relatively standardized. This means that there is little to differentiate one product from another, and price is the main factor in determining market share.

The high degree of competition in the global surgical drapes market has resulted in slim margins for manufacturers. In order to remain profitable, companies must constantly strive to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This puts pressure on all aspects of the business, from product development and manufacturing to marketing and sales. However, some brands have been able to generate significant levels of brand equity and customer loyalty. 3M is one such brand that has built up a strong reputation for quality and innovation over many years. As a result, it holds a leading position in the surgical drape market with an estimated market share of 11%.

Despite the challenges, the surgical drapes industry is an attractive proposition for new entrants. The barriers to entry are relatively low, and there is potential for growth as demand for surgical drapes increases. With careful planning and execution, it is possible to build a successful business in this competitive industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

3M

AliMed

Cardinal Health

Foothills Industries

Medica Europe BV

Medline Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

OneMed

Paul Hartmann AG

Priontex

Standard Textile Co.

Steris

Other Prominent players

