The Global Automotive Green Tires Market is forecast to grow by USD 100.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period

Our report on the automotive green tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high affordability and low maintenance cost, the benefits of using green tires, and government norms and mandates acting as market enablers for green tires.



The automotive green tires market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Radial tire

• Bias tire



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the developments in the field of automotive green tires as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive green tires market growth during the next few years. Also, tire manufacturers striving for sustainable practices for rubber sourcing and the development of environment-friendly technology for manufacturing and recycling tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive green tires market covers the following areas:

• Automotive green tires market sizing

• Automotive green tires market forecast

• Automotive green tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive green tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., DOUBLE STAR TIRE, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Giti Tire, GRI Tires, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Co. Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, RPG Enterprises, Sailun Group Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corp., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive green tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

