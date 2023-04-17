The Global Dining out Market is forecast to grow by USD 9365.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 53.21% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dining out Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983249/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dining out market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of restaurants worldwide, increase in demand for gluten-free food, and growing innovations and customization of food menus.



The dining out market is segmented as below:

By Product

• North American

• Italian

• Mexican

• Others



By Type

• Restaurants

• Drinking establishments



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises as one of the prime reasons driving the dining out market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of new technologies in dining restaurants and the rise in digital marketing strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dining out market covers the following areas:

• Dining out market sizing

• Dining out market forecast

• Dining out market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dining out market vendors that include Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., Noodles and Co., Oberoi Group, Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the dining out market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

