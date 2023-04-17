Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2023: Growth in the Wider Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive windshield market grew from $18.19 billion in 2022 to $20.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The automotive windshield market is expected to grow to $28.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The increasing growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive windshield market going forward. The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. Windshields are used in automobiles to protect the occupants and the interior from dust, rain, wind, and other outside elements.

Also, this helps in strengthening the structure of cars. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers data, global vehicle sales in 2020 reached 7.8 million units, which has increased to 8.2 million units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing growth of the global automotive industry is driving the growth of the automotive windshield market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive windshield market. Major companies operating in the automotive windshield sector are focused on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in December 2021, Karma Automotive, a US-based luxury vehicle company, and WayRay, a Switzerland-based technology company, collaborated to introduce a new form of windscreen or windshield for cars that is based on WayRay True Augmented Reality (True AR) and Deep Reality Display technology. This makes it possible to create virtual images from any distance and on several depth planes. A picture generating unit (PGU) projects a red, green, and blue (RGB) laser beam onto a holographic optical element to create images (HOE). The HOE is positioned inside a transparent material, frequently the side or glass of a car.



In October 2021, Saint Gobain Sekurit, a Germany-based manufacturer of automotive windshields, partnered with Hopium, for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, both companies will develop a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles and increase green mobility. Hopium is a France-based company that manufactures hydrogen fuel cells and automotive engines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive windshield market in 2022. The regions covered in the automotive windshield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



1) By Glass Type: Laminated Glass; Tempered Glass

2) By Material Type: Thermoset Material; Thermoplastic Material

3) By Windshield Position: Front Windshield; Rear Windshield

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV); Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $28.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

