U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market Report 2023: Surging Rate of Drug Addiction and the Growing Prevalence of Alcohol and Smoking Among Teenagers Drives Growth

The United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,150.26 million in 2022, USD 1,252.53 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% to reach USD 2,429.31 million by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Rate of Drug Addiction And the Growing Prevalence of Alcohol and Smoking Among U.S. Teenagers

Rising Patient Awareness through Significant Drug Awareness Campaigns and Prevention Programs in the U.S.

Restraints

Reluctance to Seek Treatment and the Discontinuation of Behavioral Therapies

Opportunities

Emerging Number of Treatment Centers among Private Recovery Facilities in the U.S.

Novel Treatment Development and Improving Insurance Coverage Scenario

Challenges

Relatively High Cost of the Treatments and Limited Reimbursement Policy

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan. This research report categorizes the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Substance Abuse Type, the market is studied across Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Nicotine Addiction.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Behavioral Treatment and Drugs. The Drugs is is further studied across Acamprosate, Buprenorphine, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Varenicline.

Based on Treatment Option, the market is studied across Group Counseling, In-patient Treatment, Individualized Drug Counseling, Long-Term Residential Treatment, Outpatient Treatment Programs, and Short-Term Residential Treatment.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.

Based on State, the market is studied across California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1150.26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2429.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Substance Abuse Type



7. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Product



8. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Option



9. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel



Companies Mentioned

Alkermes PLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioCorRx Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Indivior PLC

Lupin Limited

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

