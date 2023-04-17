The Global Digital Shipment Market is forecast to grow by USD 50698.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.76% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Shipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886261/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital shipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services, the advent of new technologies, and the increasing number of companies embracing digitalization.



The digital shipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Digital shipping lines

• Digital freight forwarders



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies globalization in the supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the digital shipment market growth during the next few years. Also, industry 4.0 integration and rapid growth of e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital shipment market covers the following areas:

• Digital shipment market sizing

• Digital shipment market forecast

• Digital shipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital shipment market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Boxnbiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd., FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., Forto GmbH, Hapag Lloyd AG, HMM Europe Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., TRAXENS, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., Zencargo, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Also, the digital shipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

