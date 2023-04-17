Global Charcoal Briquette Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Concerns and Stringent Government Regulations Around Greenhouse Gas Emissions Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Charcoal Briquette Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the global charcoal briquette market report, the market growth is aided by the favourable properties of the fuel as compared to other traditional fuel.

The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Charcoal briquette is an eco-friendly product which is the reason why it is adopted both in rural and urban areas. The growing concerns and stringent government regulations about the increasing emission of greenhouse gases is leading to a heightened demand for charcoal briquette.

In addition to this, flourishing food and beverage industry across the emerging economies owing to the rising population and rising per capita income is a key factor guiding the growth of the market.



The increasing enthusiasm among the young population to try barbequed cuisines is another crucial growth driving factor for the global charcoal briquette market. The market is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing prices of the traditional cooking fuels in the coming years.



Charcoal briquette provides various advantages as compared to its counterparts, such as coal. It is extremely efficient with high thermal value and low ash content, low moisture content and density. In this regard, the increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages offered by the product, the population is discarding the less efficient fossil fuels and adopting charcoal briquette instead.



In geographical terms, the Middle East and Africa region accounts for a healthy share of the charcoal briquette market owing to the increasing domestic demand for charcoal briquette in Africa.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided into the following segmentations.



Market Breakup by Type

Wood Type

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Barbecue

Others

Market Classification by Grade (Charcoal and Molasses Ratio)

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

Others

Market Classification by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2202.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3298.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

