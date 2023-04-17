Global Charcoal Briquette Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Concerns and Stringent Government Regulations Around Greenhouse Gas Emissions Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Charcoal Briquette Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the global charcoal briquette market report, the market growth is aided by the favourable properties of the fuel as compared to other traditional fuel.

The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Charcoal briquette is an eco-friendly product which is the reason why it is adopted both in rural and urban areas. The growing concerns and stringent government regulations about the increasing emission of greenhouse gases is leading to a heightened demand for charcoal briquette.

In addition to this, flourishing food and beverage industry across the emerging economies owing to the rising population and rising per capita income is a key factor guiding the growth of the market.

The increasing enthusiasm among the young population to try barbequed cuisines is another crucial growth driving factor for the global charcoal briquette market. The market is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing prices of the traditional cooking fuels in the coming years.

Charcoal briquette provides various advantages as compared to its counterparts, such as coal. It is extremely efficient with high thermal value and low ash content, low moisture content and density. In this regard, the increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages offered by the product, the population is discarding the less efficient fossil fuels and adopting charcoal briquette instead.

In geographical terms, the Middle East and Africa region accounts for a healthy share of the charcoal briquette market owing to the increasing domestic demand for charcoal briquette in Africa.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided into the following segmentations.

Market Breakup by Type

  • Wood Type
  • Others

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Barbecue
  • Others

Market Classification by Grade (Charcoal and Molasses Ratio)

  • Grade A
  • Grade B
  • Grade C
  • Others

Market Classification by Distribution Channel

  • Direct
  • Indirect

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages139
Forecast Period2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2202.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$3298.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Charcoal Briquette Historical Market By Value and Volume (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Charcoal Briquette Market Forecast By Value and Volume (2022-2027)
8.4 Global Charcoal Briquette Market by Type
8.4.1 Wood Type
8.4.1.1 Market Share
8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.2 Others
8.5 Global Charcoal Briquette Market by Application
8.5.1 Metallurgical Industry
8.5.1.1 Market Share
8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.2 Barbecue
8.5.2.1 Market Share
8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.2.4 Breakup by Distribution Channels
8.5.2.4.1 Supermarkets
8.5.2.4.2 Convenience Stores
8.5.2.4.3 Specialty Stores
8.5.2.4.4 Online
8.5.3 Others
8.6 Global Charcoal Briquette Market by Grade
8.6.1 Grade A
8.6.1.1 Market Share
8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.2 Grade B
8.6.2.1 Market Share
8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.2 Grade C
8.6.2.1 Market Share
8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.3 Others
8.7 Global Charcoal Briquette Market by Distribution Channel
8.7.1 Indirect
8.7.1.1 Market Share
8.7.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.2 Direct
8.7.2.1 Market Share
8.7.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8 Global Charcoal Briquette Market by Region
8.8.1 North America
8.8.1.1 Market Share
8.8.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.2 Europe
8.8.2.1 Market Share
8.8.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.3 Asia Pacific
8.8.3.1 Market Share
8.8.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.4 Latin America
8.8.4.1 Market Share
8.8.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.8.5.1 Market Share
8.8.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9 North America Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis

10 Europe Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis

12 Latin America Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Charcoal Briquette Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

  • The Clorox Company
  • Weber Inc.
  • Coco Energy
  • Otago Pte. Ltd.
  • PT. Coconut Charcoal Briquettes Factory

