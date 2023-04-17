The Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market is forecast to grow by $460.25 million during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800728/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anti-acne cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products, expansion of organized retailing, and increasing dermatologists, social media, and celebrity endorsements for anti-acne cosmetics.



The anti-acne cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cleansers

• Emulsions

• Masks



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-acne cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for organic and natural products and product launches, innovations, and technological enhancement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anti-acne cosmetics market covers the following areas:

• Anti-acne cosmetics market sizing

• Anti-acne cosmetics market forecast

• Anti-acne cosmetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-acne cosmetics market vendors that include Alchemee LLC, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., CHOLLEY SA, DERMAdoctor LLC, Emami Ltd., Galderma SA, Hristina Cosmetics, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pharmakon Health and Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., Unilever PLC, and Vita Health Pvt. Ltd. Also, the anti-acne cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

