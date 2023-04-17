Anti-Aircraft Defence System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anti-Aircraft Defence System 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Anti-Aircraft Defence System and Forecasts Market Segment by Platform, (Airborne, Land, Naval) Market Segment by Range, (Short Range Air Defense (ShoRAD) System, Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System, Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System, Other Range) Market Segment by Component, (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Air Defense Radar, Electro Optic Sensor and Laser Range Finder, Command and Control System, Other Components) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global anti-aircraft defence system market was valued at US$32.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The major factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the global air defence system market during the forecast period include rising geopolitical instabilities, changing nature of warfare, and rising defence expenditure in various developed and emerging countries for the development of various missile and air defence systems. With the development of more stealthy, quick, and lethal autonomous weapons, the nature of air combat has evolved. The goal of every nation is to protect its borders from prospective enemies. The increased use of planes and missiles in modern warfare has drawn major funding for the creation and installation of cutting-edge air defence systems along international boundaries.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market?

The COVID-19 has a significant impact on the military industry as a whole, and it also has an impact on air defence systems. The process of purchase and deployment has stalled since the majority of the nation's financial and non-financial resources are being devoted to managing the pandemic. Additionally, the delivery cycle has been slowed down by the global closure of trade, logistics, and component manufacture as well as the paucity of raw materials. The sudden start of the war between Russia and Ukraine has, nevertheless, allowed countries to strengthen their focus on military systems, promoting business potential within the sector.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Need of Upgrading Outdated Air Defence Systems

The United States Army delivered the first four operational Stryker anti-aircraft vehicles in an effort to modernise and enhance its air defence systems. The first battalion in the Army to test, receive, and deploy the Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (M-SHORAD) system is the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defence Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADA), which is a part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command. Shipton Kaserne in Ansbach, Germany serves the home base for the 5-4 ADA. The M-SHORAD is mounted atop the 88 Stryker vehicles, which have minimal armour.

Increased Air Attacks Need Airborne Weapons Against a Variety of Targets

Russia launched a large barrage of airborne weapons against a variety of targets in Ukraine. The types of weapons involved in the attack included short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Ballistic missiles are accelerated by rockets from the ground or from aircraft, tend to follow a predictable path and are somewhat easier to track. Cruise missiles carry a propulsion system that allows them to maintain speed and fly more unpredictable flight paths, including trajectories that are close to the ground. They are much more difficult to detect, track and shoot down. Russia launched a barrage of explosive drones at Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. Explosive drones, known as loitering munitions, tend to be small weapons that are difficult to defend against. By circling overhead, they are able to surveil a region of interest, gathering information before identifying a specific target to attack. Russia has acquired explosive drones from Iran, according to U.S. officials.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Rising Defence Budgets Can Also Increase Number Game

the effectiveness of air defense by launching salvos of multiple weapons simultaneously. Therefore, an attacker can always overwhelm a defender if the attacker has more attack missiles than the defender has defensive missiles. Conversely, a sufficient number of defensive systems may cause an attacker to stop firing altogether. It becomes a war of attrition, with the winner being the side with the most missiles. Ukraine likely has sufficient air defenses to protect strategic military targets such as command and control centers and ammunition dumps. They do not have coverage of many other key assets such as transportation hubs and power and water facilities, the types of targets Russian forces have been targeting in recent days. Should the West agree to provide significant numbers of air defense systems to Ukraine, it could significantly change the course of the conflict. At some point, Russia will have to confront the finite depth of its missile stockpile. The number of remaining Russian high-precision missiles is already reported to be running low.

Advantage of Boost Phase Intercept Is Its Ability to Defend Entire Regions of Friendly Territory

Advantage of boost phase intercept is its ability to defend entire regions of friendly territory. The Airborne Laser has a wide weapon element field of regard that, coupled with its weapon range, provides a defensive capability against vast areas of an enemy’s territory. This provides a capability that is complementary to, but different than, the ground-based theater missile defense systems. A ground based Theater High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) or Patriot system is able to defend against theater ballistic missiles that enter its field of regard which covers a specific area over the defended country. Because the Airborne Laser intercepts in the boost phase, it can defend against missiles launched within its weapon envelope to any area in the defended country.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anti-aircraft defence system market are Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., BAE Systems Plc, Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Company, Kongsberg Gruppen, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

16 Dec 2022, Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces signed a contract and Saab has received an order for Gripen support and maintenance services. The order is worth approximately SEK 3.4 billion and is valid from 2023 to 2025. The contract also includes the Swedish Armed Forces' ability to place additional orders for support and maintenance services until 2027.

05 Sept 2022, An Asian country has awarded Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) a contract to supply DroneGuard ComJam systems for the long-range detection and disruption of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Several dozens of mobile systems are included in the contract. UAS use has increased dramatically in recent years, and they have become a potential threat to borders, sensitive facilities, manoeuvring forces, and major events.

