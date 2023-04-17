The Global Adhesive Films Market is forecast to grow by $6863.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive Films Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786732/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the adhesive films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the automotive industry, rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC, and technological advancements in the labels industry.



The adhesive films market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tapes

• Labels

• Graphics

• Others



By End-user

• Packaging

• Aerospace

• Electrical and electronics

• Automotive and transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of linerless tapes and labels. as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive films market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of lightweight vehicles and the growing demand for bio-adhesive films will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the adhesive films market covers the following areas:

• Adhesive films market sizing

• Adhesive films market forecast

• Adhesive films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adhesive films market vendors that include Adhesive Films Inc., Adhesives Research Inc., ADHETEC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, GRANITOL, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Master Bond Inc., Mondi plc, Pontacol AG, Resonac Holdings Corp., Rogers Corp., Specialty Adhesive Film Co. Inc., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., UPM Kymmene Corp., and 3M Co. Also, the adhesive films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

