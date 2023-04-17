Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech, Cargill & Angel Yeast

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed yeast market grew from $2.86 billion in 2022 to $3.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The feed yeast market is expected to grow to $4.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Increased industrialized livestock production is expected to propel the growth of the feed yeast market. Livestock production refers to the products derived from farm animals. It is a crucial component of world agriculture, contributing to food security and nutrition. Animal feed with more yeast enhances and boosts development, health, and production.

Additionally, yeast can lessen health hazards for dairy cows fed a starch-rich diet by enhancing the digestion of fiber in the rumen to encourage the proliferation of microbes. In poultry, yeast offers a practical element that satisfies the energy requirements of chickens.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the livestock support about 1.3 billion people's livelihoods and access to food and nutrition and contribute 40% of the worldwide value of agricultural output. Therefore, the increased industrialized livestock production will drive the growth of the feed yeast market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the feed yeast market. The wood to food technology is emerging in the market. It refers to making the protein component using the wood-derived medium in fermentation and final downstream processing to achieve the desired characteristics as a workable substitute for the plant and animal protein sources currently employed.

In October 2020, Arbiom, a US-based food technology company that turns wood into an alternative source of protein for animals and people, completed a stable operation of its wood-to-food technology. With the help of Arbiom's technology, wood waste and residues can be recycled to create the protein-rich, natural, and healthy ingredient known as "SylPro." This single-cell protein is made up of dried, inactive yeast microorganisms grown using wood substrates as food during the fermentation stage of the production process.



In August 2021, Angel Yeast, a China-based global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, acquired Bio Sunkeen's Yeast for $15.4 million. Through this acquisition, the business hopes to maximize its manufacturing capacity while consolidating and strengthening its industry position. Bio Sunkeen's Yeast is a China-based manufacturer of yeast products for human and animal nutrition.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed yeast market in 2022. The regions covered in the feed yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the feed yeast market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



1) By Type: Probiotic Yeast; Brewer's Yeast; Specialty Yeast; Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces spp; Kluyveromyces spp; Other Genus

3) By Form: Fresh; Instant; Dry

4) By Animal Type: Ruminants; Poultry; Swine



