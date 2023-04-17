binx health Further Expands Commercial Team in Support of Point-of-Care National Rollout

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, announces the Company is expanding its commercial organization in response to a growing demand for its FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, point-of-care (POC) testing platform for chlamydia (CT) and gonorrhea (NG). The binx io is the only molecular POC platform of its kind proven to detect CT and NG in male urine and female vaginal swab samples in about 30 minutes with performance equivalent to the central laboratory.1



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that, despite the wide presence of traditional central laboratory solutions, rising rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to affect millions of Americans. The need for accurate, accessible, and timely STI testing has become more critical than ever. The binx io provides a solution to the urgent need for accessible and reliable STI testing highlighted in the Health and Human Services Sexually Transmitted Infection National Strategic Plan: 2021-2025.2 The plan recognizes that high-quality and user-friendly POC tests are not widely available in STI care settings.3 binx health, with the only point-of-care platform of its kind, has responded to this call to action through expanded investments in a national commercial rollout.

"We have been using the binx io for chlamydia and gonorrhea testing in our clinic and we have been able to provide fast and accurate results to our patients," said Trisha Tashjian, Chief Operations Officer of Planned Parenthood Keystone. "The platform is easy-to-use and delivers results in about 30 minutes, which has allowed us to streamline our testing process and provide better care to our patients. We appreciate binx health's commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the urgent need for accessible and reliable testing, which will make rapid testing more widely available to healthcare providers and patients across the country."

“Providing healthcare professionals and patients with innovative, safe and simple solutions for point-of-care STI testing is the cornerstone of our commitment,” said Todd Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer of binx health. “We have attracted top industry talent providing our customers with a clear and consultative approach. I am proud of our success so far in 2023 in having exceeded our sales targets to date and look forward to the continued strong impact we can have in the fight against STIs.”

This commercial expansion helps address the ongoing STI crisis in the United States.4 Chlamydia and gonorrhea rates continued to increase in the United States, with approximately 1.6 million new cases of chlamydia and an all-time high of over 710,000 cases of gonorrhea reported in 2021.5 The overall number of reported STIs have been on the rise since 2014 with little indication of slowing down.6 The CDC is calling on more groups to contribute to the prevention and innovation efforts around STIs.

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient and timely. The binx io point-of-care molecular platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in both males (urine) and females (vaginal swab) that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. The platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, enabling single-visit test and treatment. For more information, visit www.binx.com .

1 Van Der Pol B, Taylor SN, Mena L, et al. Evaluation of the performance of a point-of-care test for chlamydia and gonorrhea. JAMA Netw Open 2020;3(5):e204819.

2 https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/STI-National-Strategic-Plan-2021-2025.pdf

3 https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/STI-National-Strategic-Plan-2021-2025.pdf

4 https://www.cdc.gov/std/statistics/2021/default.htm

5 https://www.cdc.gov/std/statistics/2021/default.htm

6 https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/fact-sheets/std/std-us-2021.html