SV2A Ligands Market Set to Register a CAGR of 3.5% Between 2023-2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global SV2A Ligands Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5%. The study analyzes key strategies, factors, opportunities, competition, industry trends, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

The increasing prevalence of epilepsy and endemic diseases will drive market growth.

Increasing regulatory approval for novel drugs is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share.

SV2A Ligands Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drugs, Types of Seizures, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of epilepsy is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the SV2A Ligands market. Furthermore, the growing number of pharmaceuticals approved by regulatory agencies, the rising risk of endemic diseases like malaria or neurocysticercosis, and the increased rate of traffic accidents and birth-related injuries are expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, the availability of preventative health measures, accessible care, and a developing healthcare infrastructure will boost market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global SV2A Ligands market from four perspectives: Drugs, Types of Seizures, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drugs Segmentation: Based on the drugs, the global SV2A Ligands market is segmented into brivaracetam, levetiracetam, and others. The brivaracetam segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a highly selective and reversible SV2A ligand with a 15- to 30-fold higher affinity in the rat or human brain than levetiracetam, and it is an effective and well-tolerated supplemental treatment in RFS patients.

Types of Seizures Segmentation: Based on the types of seizures, the global SV2A Ligands market is segmented into myoclonic seizures, partial onset seizures, and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The myoclonic seizures segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its prevalence in children between 7 months and six years.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global SV2A Ligands market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment will dominate the market with the largest revenue share because patients suffering from myoclonic-atonic seizures who have epilepsy rely on their medications to keep their everyday lives feeling normal, and some medications can only be obtained through hospital pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies assist patients in easily obtaining their prescription medicines during hospital stays.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global SV2A Ligands market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global SV2A Ligands market with the largest revenue share. The increased frequency of epilepsy, awareness campaigns, the launch of new products, the approval of drugs for various aging groups, and the presence of the major market players in this region are responsible for North America's large revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following are the important players in the global SV2A Ligands market:

UCB S.A

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Esai Co, Ltd.

There is moderate competition in the SV2A Ligands market. To launch novel products and drugs, the market players emphasize research and development. Prominent players in the market often use mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

Brivaracetam was authorized to treat partial-onset seizures in children aged four and up in October 2022. Zydus Lifesciences stated that Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., its US affiliate, has received final FDA approval for commercializing Brivaracetam tablets in 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg forms.

According to UCB, the FDA authorized BRIVIACT (brivaracetam) CV tablets, injectables, and oral solution to treat partial-onset seizures in children aged one-month-old in August 2021. It is the only FDA-approved IV formulation for treating partial-onset seizures in children one month and older.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SV2A LIGANDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG Brivaracetam Levetiracetam Others GLOBAL SV2A LIGANDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPES OF SEIZURES Myoclonic Seizures Partial Onset Seizures Primary Generalized Tonic-clonic Seizures Others GLOBAL SV2A LIGANDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

SV2A LIGANDS MARKET TOC

