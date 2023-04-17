Small-Scale Bioreactors Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.05% through 2032 - Rise in Demand for Biopharmaceuticals to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the small-scale bioreactors market will grow to USD 1.56 billion in 2022 and reach USD 5.32 billion by 2032. In just ten years, increasing demand for breakthrough therapies, growing research programs for biopharmaceutical production, and rising government funding are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in awareness related to the technological aspects of different bioreactors by organizations, coupled with the growing investment by CMOs for capacity expansion, is the driving factor of the market growth.



Key Insight of the Small-scale bioreactors Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in small-scale bioreactors. Key factors favouring the growth of the small-scale bioreactors market in North America include increased demand for novel biologic drugs, the use of cells for the commercial production and development of vaccines, and the increase in the number of biomanufacturing facilities and investments are helping stimulate the market growth. Further, increasing collaborations between industry and academics to conduct R&D and advanced research in the field of life sciences are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The 1L-3L segment is expected to augment the Small-scale bioreactors market during the forecast period.



The 1L-3L segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its capacity to create customized drugs that target specific medical issues.



The single-use bioreactors segment market size was USD 0.87 billion in 2022



The single-use bioreactors segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising investments in single-use technologies. Additionally, the exceptional ability to improve flexibility, lower investment, and reduce operational expenses is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. Further, by 2032, the reusable bioreactors segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing R&D for novel product development.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 52.05% in 2032.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 52.05% in 2032 due to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, and cancer. Additionally, the advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing government spending on healthcare policies, and the presence of essential members are also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. The CROs & CMOs segment held the largest share in the global small-scale bioreactors market in 2022 due to the increasing number of biologics pipelines. Additionally, increasing investment by the small and big biopharma players is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth.



Advancement in Market



For example, in March 2022, Cellexus, a biotechnology firm, declared the launch of a faster & more inexpensive single-use airlift bioreactor, CellMaker, that assists scientists in expanding fragile cell cultures for their R&D activities.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growth of bioreactors in pharmaceuticals:



The bioreactor is a container that is utilized to house organisms. Fermenters/bioreactors are designed to stimulate microorganisms to thrive, permitting sufficient fermentation to create a usable end product. The bioreactor technology utilized in pharmaceuticals helps a broad area of biological research, from cell treatment to vaccine development. Moreover, the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases like cancer and diabetes drives the market growth. However, the increase in the popularity of biologics and single-use bioreactors in biotechnological research is also helping to propel market growth.



Restraint: The concerns regarding the use of single-use bioreactors (SUBs):



A lack of adequate storage facilities, vulnerability to leaching, and transportation is also hindering the market growth. Moreover, the regulatory concerns regarding the usage of bioreactors and increasingly stringent government policies and regulations toward market growth are expected to restrain the market growth. However, the lack of dependable, accurate, and affordable sensors can meet single-use bioreactors' requirements. Additionally, to manage the system without compromising the sterility of the materials, the sensors utilized in single-use bioreactors must be compatible with the existing single-use bioreactors platforms. Single-use bioreactor systems have naturally had sensors installed, but this practice decreased the quality of the finished product. Thus, these factors are restraining the market growth.



Opportunity: The technological advancements in bioreactors:



The technological advancements in bioreactors are the opportunity factor for market growth. Further, the increase in the prevalence of various diseases that occur due to changes in the lifestyle of human beings is the driving factor of market growth. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of significant market players, coupled with the rising R&D expenditure of major biotechnology companies, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the Small-scale bioreactors market are:



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Eppendorf AG

• Lonza Group

• Merck KGaA

• Danaher Corp

• Solaris Biotechnology Srl

• Getinge AB

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Infors AG



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Capacity:



• 5 ML -100 ML

• 100 ML-250 ML

• 250 ML -500 ML

• 500 ML-1 L

• 1L-3L

• 3L-5L



By Product:



• Single-Use Bioreactors

• Reusable Bioreactors



 Glass Bioreactors

 Stainless-Steel Bioreactors



By End-User:



• CROs & CMOs

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



