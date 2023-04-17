The Global Car-as-a-Service Market is forecast to grow by USD 306.31 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.09% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761942/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the car-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by wide range of vehicles with single subscription packages, financial support by service providers to potential drivers, and rise in urbanization.



The car-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Corporate

• Private



By Type

• Ride hailing

• Car rental

• Car sharing

• Car subscription



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing investment in autonomous taxis as one of the prime reasons driving the car-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of mobility as a service and the development of new mobility concepts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the car-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Car-as-a-service market sizing

• Car-as-a-service market forecast

• Car-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car-as-a-service market vendors that include AB Volvo, ACE Rent A Car Reservations Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, DiDi Global Inc., Cabify Espana SL, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Ford Motor Co., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Lyft Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Orix Corp., SIXT SE, Toyota Motor Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Stellantis NV. Also, the car-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



