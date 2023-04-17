Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Diving Equipment Market Set to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Coastal and Dive Tourism Industry

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diving Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diving Equipment Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Diving Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rebreather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Diving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.2 Million by the year 2030.



