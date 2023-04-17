HeartSciences to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Southlake, Texas, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announces that CEO Andrew Simpson will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023.

The conference is being held on April 25 – 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (formerly Bally’s) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: April 26, 2023



Time: 11:00am Pacific Time

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47983

Mr. Simpson will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed. For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com .

