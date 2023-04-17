The Global Military Battery Market is forecast to grow by USD 423.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729069/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the military battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing military spending, the growing use of batteries for backup power, and the development of efficient battery technologies.



The military battery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Technology

• Non-rechargeable batteries

• Rechargeable batteries



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of military drones as one of the prime reasons driving the military battery market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of wearable devices for military operations and the increasing adoption of battery recycling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military battery market covers the following areas:

• Military battery market sizing

• Military battery market forecast

• Military battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military battery market vendors that include Arotech, BAE Systems Plc, Bren-Tronics Inc., BST Systems Inc., Cell-Con Inc., Concorde Battery Corp., Denchi Group Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Kokam Co. Ltd., Lincad Ltd., Mathews Associates Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., and BYD Co. Ltd. Also, the military battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

