The Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market is forecast to grow by USD 35.14 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678754/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the special purpose logic IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets, automation in automobiles, and the growing need for memory devices.



The special purpose logic IC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Communications

• Computing

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Type

• Programmable logic ICs

• High end programmable logic ICs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the change in wafer size as one of the prime reasons driving the special purpose logic IC market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and growing investments in 3D NAND and FinFET technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the special purpose logic IC market covers the following areas:

• Special purpose logic IC market sizing

• Special purpose logic IC market forecast

• Special purpose logic IC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading special purpose logic IC market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Trenz Electronic GmbH. Also, the special purpose logic IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678754/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________