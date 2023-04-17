The Global Cranes Market is forecast to grow by USD 19,849.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678741/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cranes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in end-user industries due to urbanization, growing construction industry, and rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally.



The cranes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile cranes

• Fixed cranes

• Marine and port cranes



By Application

• Construction and mining

• Industrial

• Utilities



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of autonomous cranes as one of the prime reasons driving the cranes market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of telematics in cranes and the increasing adoption of telescopic cranes for rescue operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cranes market covers the following areas:

• Cranes market sizing

• Cranes market forecast

• Cranes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranes market vendors that include Altec Inc., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Ebara Corp., Fassi Gru S.p.A., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., PALFINGER AG, SANY Group, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and XCMG Group. Also, the cranes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

