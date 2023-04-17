ARHT Media Secures $0.5 Million Contract with Global Fortune 50 Client

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced that it has signed a new $0.5 million contract with a leading global Fortune 50 client. ARHT anticipates revenue from this contract in 2023.



“We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with this esteemed global brand on a worldwide activation that will seamlessly combine pre-recorded and live holographic streaming," stated ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live and pre-recorded hologram technology. ARHT captures, transmits and beams holograms of presenters in high-quality and with ultra-low latency, as lifelike holograms, to appear remotely in one or multiple places at once and deliver memorable live interactions with an in-person audience as they appear for speaking engagements, presentations, meetings, panel discussions, trainings, entertainment, events and more.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

