Harbourfront Wealth Promotes Kim Thompson Ahead of Anticipated Growth Wave

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Thompson to Chief of Staff (CoS). More promotions and leadership announcements are scheduled to take place over the next quarters of the 2023 fiscal year, across all enterprise businesses falling under the Harbourfront Group of Companies, parent company to Harbourfront, including Willoughby Asset Management.



Harbourfront welcomed Kim Thompson to Harbourfront in September 2022. She joined the firm as its Senior Vice President of Strategy and Advisor Services, participating in projects spanning Human Resources, Advisor Practice Management, and Facilities in addition to taking on a leading role for Willoughby Asset Management, Harbourfront's subsidiary, and Watermark Private Portfolios.

“In a short period of time, Kim Thompson has demonstrated tremendous leadership with a natural talent for strategy and a strong ability to develop high performing teams,” says Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

Thompson has extensive experience in developing and implementing corporate strategies, a lengthy track record of leading successful cohesive teams, and holds over 35 years of experience in financial services and business development.

Recently appointed to Chief of Staff, in her new role, she will continue to oversee core facets of the business. In addition, she will work closely with Harbourfront’s Chief Executive Officer, Danny Popescu, play a key role in supporting advisory practices, and work with the leadership team to drive company-wide progress on strategic projects and initiatives.

“Kim’s large company experience and extensive broad management skillset makes her the perfect candidate for the Chief of Staff (CoS) role supporting the CEO,” continues Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront. “As the CoS, Kim will be my right-hand person facilitating communications amongst the enterprise’s various departments to keep the business focused on strategic priorities, as well as liaise with the executive team and the board of directors.”

“After my first two quarters at Harbourfront, the Company’s unique value proposition is undeniably clear and seeing first-hand the positive culture we’ve fostered coupled with the firm’s growth momentum, I look forward to leveraging my passion for strategy to achieve our collective success,” says Kim Thompson.

For more information about Harbourfront Wealth Management, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji

Harbourfront Wealth Management

Smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com

604-365-1786