North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market to Hit Sales of US$ 7,051.96 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America stem cell umbilical cord blood market is poised for remarkable growth, with revenue anticipated to soar from US$ 1,757.60 Mn in 2022 to US$ 7,051.96 Mn by 2031. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Key factors driving this growth include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investments in the healthcare sector, and heightened awareness of cord blood stem cells' potential in treating various medical conditions.

As the use of patient-derived stem cells provides more accurate disease modeling compared to cell lines or animal models, demand for cord blood banks offering high-quality cells for research is surging. With over 80 diseases currently treatable with stem cells and the number expected to rise as research continues, the success rate of stem cell transplants is improving, driving up demand for cord blood units.

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market is a burgeoning market with immense growth potential in the future. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, robust research and development activities, and escalating investments in the healthcare sector.

With the market's competitive nature, numerous players, such as Cryo-cell International, Medipost, Vita34, HealthBanks, and New England Cryogenic Center, are vying for market share. These players are heavily investing in research and development initiatives to create innovative products and maintain their competitive edge.

The future of the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market looks bright as demand for stem cell therapies to treat various chronic diseases continues to rise. Heightened awareness of cord blood stem cells' benefits and growing demand for stem cell therapies are expected to significantly contribute to the market's growth in the coming years.

Potential Applications of Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market

As per Astute Analytica’s study, stem cell umbilical cord blood can be used to treat a range of medical conditions, including blood disorders, such as leukemia and sickle cell anemia, immune system disorders, such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), and certain genetic disorders, among others.

According to projections from the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 59,610 new cases of leukemia (all types) in the United States in 2023, with 23,710 deaths resulting from the disease. Additionally, there will be about 20,380 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the same period. With an overall incidence rate of 14.5 cases per 100,000 persons per year.

Sickle cell anemia, a genetic disorder affecting mostly individuals of African descent, is estimated to affect 100,000 Americans, with about 1 in 13 Black or African American babies born with the sickle cell trait. SCID, a rare inherited disorder that affects the immune system, is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 58,000 newborns in the United States.

There are numerous genetic disorders that can affect individuals in the US, with varying prevalence rates depending on the disorder, such as cystic fibrosis affecting approximately 30,000 people and Down syndrome occurring in about 1 in every 700 births in the United States. The prevalence of these medical conditions highlights the need for ongoing research to develop new and effective treatments, including the potential use of cord blood stem cells.

Diabetic therapeutics to Dominate North America Stem Cell umbilical Cord Blood Market with over 26% Revenue Share

Diabetes therapeutics are expected to be a significant driver of revenue growth in the North America stem cell umbilical cord blood market. It is projected that diabetes therapeutics will contribute over 26% of the total revenue generated in the market. Stem cell therapies have been shown to have the potential to treat type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people in North America. Research is ongoing to develop effective and safe stem cell therapies for diabetes, with several major projects currently underway.

One such project is the ViaCyte PEC-Direct Clinical Trial, which is testing the safety and efficacy of a stem cell-derived therapy for type 1 diabetes. The therapy involves implanting stem cell-derived pancreatic progenitor cells into patients, with the goal of developing into insulin-producing cells.

Another project is the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, which is conducting clinical trials to investigate the safety and efficacy of stem cell therapies for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The center is using cord blood-derived stem cells to develop new treatments for diabetes.

The impact of diabetes therapeutics on the North America stem cell umbilical cord blood market is expected to be significant. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America and the growing demand for effective treatments, stem cell therapies are seen as a promising approach to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Regenerative Medicine to Contribute Over 63% Revenue to North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market

Currently, the Umbilical Cord Blood industry in North America is in high demand due to its promising potential in regenerative medicine. In particular, stem cell therapies derived from Umbilical Cord Blood have shown great promise in treating a variety of conditions, ranging from blood disorders to degenerative diseases. As such, there is a growing demand for Umbilical Cord Blood stem cells in both the clinical and research setting across North America.

There are currently over 60 active clinical trials underway that are utilizing Umbilical Cord Blood stem cells in the treatment of disease and injury. In addition, there are numerous ongoing basic and preclinical research studies investigating the potential therapeutic applications of Umbilical Cord Blood stem cells. This growing body of evidence highlights the immense potential of Umbilical Cord Blood stem cells in regenerative medicine and provides a strong justification for the continued investment in this exciting area of research.

Despite the high demand for these stem cells, collection rates remain relatively low. To address this issue, educating parents about the benefits of donation is crucial. Unfortunately, there is no current method to artificially generate this type of stem cell, so it can only be obtained through donations from parents who have had healthy babies via C-section.

Highly Fragmented North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market, With top 5 Players held only 8.8% Market Share

The North American stem cell umbilical cord blood market is highly fragmented, with the top 5 players namely Cryo-cell International, Medipost, Vita34, HealthBanks, and New England Cryogenic Center are accounting for only 8.8% of the market. Wherein, the leading players Medipost only held over 2.3% revenue share in 2022. This leaves a large number of small and medium-sized companies competing for market share. There are a number of reasons for this fragmentation.

Firstly, the industry is still relatively new and therefore not yet well established. Secondly, there are strict regulations governing stem cell research and therapies, which differ from country to country. This makes it difficult for any one player to dominate the market. Apart from this, many cord blood stem cell treatments are still experimental and not yet approved by regulators. This provides an opportunity for smaller companies to gain a foothold in the industry by developing innovative new treatments.

The fragmented nature of the North American stem cell umbilical cord blood market presents both opportunities and challenges for companies operating in the market. On the one hand, there is a lot of room for growth as the market expands and matures. On the other hand, competition is intense and companies need to be very innovative in order to stand out from the crowd.

