Global Metalworking Tool Holder Market to Hit Sales Revenue of US$ 1,216.2 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global metalworking tool holder market valued at USD 865.6 million, and is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 1,216.2 million by 2031. Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The global metalworking tool holder market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by the rapidly expanding manufacturing industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. The market is also likely to be influenced by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the increasing demand for precision tooling solutions.

In 2020, the global manufacturing industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused significant disruptions to supply chains and production processes. However, the industry bounced back strongly in 2021, with global manufacturing output increasing by 6.4% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2020, according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

This rapid expansion of the manufacturing industry is expected to have a positive impact on the metalworking tool holder market, as manufacturers invest in new technologies and equipment to improve efficiency and productivity. For example, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as automation and data analytics is driving demand for advanced tooling solutions that can deliver greater precision and accuracy. In addition, the growing trend towards lightweight materials in the automotive industry is also expected to drive demand for metalworking tool holders, as manufacturers seek to develop new materials and processes to meet the demands of the market.

Looking ahead, the metalworking tool holder market is likely to experience continued growth as manufacturers seek to optimize their production processes and reduce costs. The market is expected to be characterized by increasing competition and innovation, with manufacturers investing in research and development to develop new and advanced tooling solutions.

Precision Tooling Solution to Offer Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers in Metalworking Tool Holder Market

Precision tooling solutions are critical in industries such as aerospace, defense, medical devices, and automotive, where even the slightest errors in manufacturing can have serious consequences. As a result, there is a growing demand for high-quality, reliable tooling solutions that can deliver the necessary precision and accuracy.

The aerospace and defense industry is one of the major industries driving demand for precision tooling solutions. According to the United States Department of Commerce, the aerospace and defense industry in the U.S. generated over $151 billion in exports in 2019. This highlights the significant demand for high-quality, reliable tooling solutions in this industry.

The medical device industry is another important market for precision tooling solutions. According to Astute Analytica, the global medical device market is expected to reach USD 801.4 billion by 2031, with increasing demand for high-quality, precise medical devices driving growth in the market. This is expected to create significant opportunities for metalworking tool holder manufacturers that can deliver reliable, high-quality products that meet the stringent requirements of the medical device industry.

Segmental Analysis: Automotive to Emerge as the Largest End User, Collate Chucks and BT Standard to Remain at the Top of the Chart

The global metalworking tool holder market is segmented by type, standard, clamping system, and industry.

By type, collate chucks are expected to dominate the market with over 53% market share due to their versatility and ability to hold a wide range of tool sizes and shapes.

By standard, BT standard is expected to dominate the market with over 39% market share due to its compatibility with various machine tools and accuracy.

By clamping system, hydraulic clamping is expected to dominate with 37% revenue share due to its high clamping force, precision, and repeatability.

In terms of industry, the automotive sector is expected to capture the highest 35% share of the metalworking tool holder market due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the manufacturing of automotive components. The aerospace, construction, and medical device industries are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The increasing demand for high-precision machining, the growing trend of automation in the manufacturing sector, and the increasing demand for high-speed and high-precision machining are expected to drive the demand for metalworking tool holders in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to further drive the demand for metalworking tool holders in the automotive sector.

North America to Contribute More than 30% to Global Metal Working Tool Holder Market

North America is a crucial metalworking tool holder market, holding the second-largest market position and generating over 30% of market revenue. The US and Canada dominate the region, with the US contributing over 80% of the market share. The US industrial output was $2.7 trillion in 2021, showcasing the potential for tool holder manufacturers. The US government supports the manufacturing industry through tax incentives, R&D funding, and infrastructure investment, positively impacting industrial output.

The advanced automotive market in the US drives metalworking tool holder demand, with increasing need for lightweight, high-strength materials. The US is the world's fourth-largest automobile producer, manufacturing over 8 million vehicles in 2020. Canada produced over 2 million vehicles the same year.

Canadian manufacturing contributes over 10% of GDP, and the government invested over $1.1 billion in the Strategic Innovation Fund to encourage innovation and competitiveness. Aerospace and defense industries in Canada, including companies like Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney Canada, also demand high-precision machining and reliable tooling solutions, supporting the metalworking tool holder market.

Sumitomo and Sandvik to Dominate Global Metalworking Tool Holder Market with Over 23.5% Revenue Share

The Global Market is highly competitive, with several companies offering a range of products to cater to the needs of various end-users. However, the market is dominated by a few major players, indicating the presence of an oligopoly. The cumulative market share of the top 6 players in the market is close to 61%, highlighting the intense competition among these players.

Sumitomo is currently the market leader with a market share of over 12.5%. The company's strong market position can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio and a focus on research and development activities to enhance product performance and efficiency. Sumitomo's products are highly preferred by end-users owing to their superior quality and reliability.

Sandvik Coromant is another significant player in the Global Metalworking Tool Holder Market, with a market share of more than 11%. The company's focus on developing innovative products that cater to the specific needs of end-users has helped it maintain a strong market position. Sandvik Coromant's wide range of products and a strong distribution network has enabled it to cater to the needs of customers across various regions.

Other major players in the include Guhring Inc, Kennametal Inc, Ceratizit S.A. These players also command a significant market share, with their products widely used in various end-user industries. The intense competition among these players has led to the development of new and innovative products, resulting in the overall growth of the market.

