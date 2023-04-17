Standard BioTools introduces the Hyperion XTi Imaging System, breaks barriers to power significant advancement in spatial biology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced the launch of its newest imaging technology, the Hyperion XTi™ Imaging System, during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in Orlando. The new system is expected to cement the company’s position in the exciting emerging field of spatial biology.



Purposefully designed for clinical research, this next-generation tissue imaging system accelerates the study of spatial biology by detecting single-cell data 5 times faster than previous iterations. With Hyperion™ XTi, researchers can now image up to 40 slides per day, processing larger numbers of samples in shorter periods of time.

Powered by Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™), this technology goes beyond the limitations of fluorescence-based imaging systems by reliably detecting 40-plus biomarkers from any tissue sample without autofluorescence interference, time-consuming cyclic protocols, or complicated experimental designs.

IMC uses a simple one-step staining and detection method to visualize 40-plus markers in real time, enabling researchers to make quick decisions. For longitudinal and multi-site studies, this technology offers the unique advantage of standardized workflows with batch staining of samples that can be shipped or stored for processing later. Hyperion XTi combines speed and precision ideal for any phase of research, as it accurately quantifies and visualizes highly multiplexed single-cell information critical to understanding disease progression and therapeutic outcomes.

“With the new Hyperion XTi Imaging System we aim to accelerate research in drug development, mechanism of action, immuno-oncology, and many more programs,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “With its simple workflow, ability to co-detect protein and RNA in the same scan, and no autofluorescence, spatial phenotyping can be taken from sample collection to high-dimensional insights in under three days.”

The Hyperion XTi is currently in production and initial orders are expected to ship this quarter.

AACR attendees can stop by Standard BioTools Booth 1224 to see the new Hyperion XTi and learn about other exciting new products.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of research conducted using Standard BioTools™ products and technologies and the expected performance of such products and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently anticipated, including but not limited to risks relating to interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, Hyperion, and Hyperion XTi, and XTi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

