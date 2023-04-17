The Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is forecast to grow by $17.99 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628445/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency, increasing use of smart connected devices, and the exponential increase in data.



The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• ICT

• Government

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the flourishing medical tourism industry globally as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for data integration and visual analytics and the movement of big data to cloud will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market covers the following areas:

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market sizing

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market forecast

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market vendors that include Argano LLC, Fair Isaac Corp., Global Software LLC, Hitachi Ltd., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. Also, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

