The Global Autoinjectors Market is forecast to grow by $134014.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.14% during the forecast period

Our report on the autoinjectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the need for immediate care, the growing popularity of injectable therapies, and the rise in commercial approvals of new products.



The autoinjectors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Anaphylaxis

• Multiple sclerosis

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Diabetes



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Self-administration



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategic alliances between companies as one of the prime reasons driving the autoinjectors market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in new product launches and rise in awareness of innovative anaphylaxis autoinjectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autoinjectors market covers the following areas:

• Autoinjectors market sizing

• Autoinjectors market forecast

• Autoinjectors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoinjectors market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Medtech LLC, medmix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Owen Mumford Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RAVIMED Sp. zoo, Recipharm AB, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed AG. Also, the autoinjectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

