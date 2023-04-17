The Global Sushi Restaurants Market is forecast to grow by USD 3,247.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583999/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sushi restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and increasing globalization.



The sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Nigiri

• Sashimi

• Others



By Product

• RDSR

• CBSR



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies innovative sushi dishes as one of the prime reasons driving the sushi restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on technological enhancements and rise in demand for nutritious food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sushi restaurants market covers the following areas:

• Sushi restaurants market sizing

• Sushi restaurants market forecast

• Sushi restaurants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sushi restaurants market vendors that include Choushimaru Co. Ltd., Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd., Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd., HANA GROUP SAS, Hinata Sushi, Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc., MASA, Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro, Restaurant Wasabi Sushi, Sakae Holdings Ltd., SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd., Ten Sushi Seattle, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., TORIDOLL Holdings Corp., Yoko Japanese Restaurant, and Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the sushi restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________