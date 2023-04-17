The Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market is forecast to grow by USD 2384.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.72% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483121/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the crop harvesting robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers on farms, and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards.



The crop harvesting robots market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Semi-autonomous robots

• Fully-autonomous robots



By Product

• Fruit

• vegetable harvesting robots

• Grain harvesting robots



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion of greenhouse farms as one of the prime reasons driving the crop harvesting robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots and growth in venture funding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the crop harvesting robots market covers the following areas:

• Crop harvesting robots market sizing

• Crop harvesting robots market forecast

• Crop harvesting robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crop harvesting robots market vendors that include Advanced Farms Technologies Inc., Agrobot, Antobot Ltd., AvL Motion BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deere and Co., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., FFRobotics, Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, MetoMotion, Muddy Machines Ltd., Ondas Holdings Inc., Rowbot Systems LLC, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc., and Vision Robotics Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

