Bloomington, MN, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zina Rodriguez, MSW, CDE to host and introduce the Belonging, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion services offering from CHCM with a must attend free online webinar May 12, 2023 at noon central time.

Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) has announced that Zina Rodriguez, MSW, CDE has joined their consulting team. Rodriguez has over 25 years of experience and is a global speaker on topics related to culturally inclusive treatment, diversity, equity and inclusion in health care.

Rodriguez is a social worker, certified addiction professional and a certified diversity executive. Zina collaborates with organizations on the development of transformational Belonging, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (BDEI) strategies that align with their mission and values.

CEO of Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) Gen Guanci said, “Zina is a natural fit for Creative Health Care Management. She thoughtfully co-creates inviting, inclusive meeting spaces that nurture healing and understanding.”

Title of Webinar: Culturally Responsive Organization: Belonging, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Disparities in healthcare outcomes have become increasingly evident for individuals from historically underrepresented communities. Many healthcare providers want to promote health equity, establish a more diverse staff and client base, create more inclusive work and clinical environments, but they may not know where to begin or how to continuously improve.

This workshop will provide an overview of how to hardwire BDEI within your organization and develop a sustainable, ongoing strategy to hold the organization accountable for keeping its systems, processes and goals inclusive to employees, clients and communities.

Webinar Learning Objectives:

CHCM promises a fun-filled time with Rodriguez, who will share her views on achieving successful BDEI strategies for various organizations. Attendees will be delighted with the wealth of information and creative atmosphere.

Below are the BDEI topics Rodriguez will discuss in detail:

Describe demographic shifts, institutional and structural inequities that impact the lack of access to equitable care for marginalized communities.

Learn about Belonging, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion tools for integration with organizational strategies.

Learn how culturally responsive practices can enhance intentional allyship.

Apply a framework to move through an organization’s BEDI development, outlining focused goals and strategies that build momentum and success throughout the journey.

Registration Today for this Free Webinar:

Creative Health Care Management works with leaders to co-create a culture that supports BDEI. Utilizing Relationship-Based Care® as the foundation, we work with your team to develop a sustainable strategy that creates meaningful change. We offer BDEI leadership and strategy workshops, as well as BDEI presentations, workshops and webinars for your team.

About CHCM

Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) is a women owned business that has helped transform health care for over forty-five years through consultation services and innovative education programs.

CHCM partners with national and international health care organizations to improve quality, safety, patient experience, staff satisfaction, and financial performance by engaging leaders and staff to actualize their organization’s mission, inspire human and compassionate care, and achieve results.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/culturally-responsive-organization-belonging-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/