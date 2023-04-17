Gesture Recognition for Smart TV Market to Hit US$ 788.3 Billion by 2032 amid Rising Demand for Interactive TV Technology, Persistence Market Research 

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gesture recognition for smart TV sales revenues totalled US$ 13.5 billion in 2022. From 2022 to 2032, global demand is projected to increase at 50.2% CAGR. By the end of 2032, the worldwide Gesture Recognition for Smart TV Market is set to cross a massive valuation of US$ 788.3 billion.



3D image sensor segment will retain its dominance over the market through 2032. This segment is likely to be successful due to its application in gaming. They provide better control than traditional joysticks, which would pull the youth towards it.

Gesture recognition technology is transforming the way humans interact with machines and usage of this technology in smart TVs is no exception. Gesture recognition technology allows users to control functions through gestures.

Increasing adoption of smart TVs globally will boost gesture recognition for smart TV demand during the forecast period.

Growing usage of connected devices and penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) will stimulate growth in the gesture recognition for smart TV market.

The popularity of smart homes would continue driving demand for the gesture recognition for smart TV. Gesture recognition technology can be integrated with other smart home devices that are IoT-enabled to provide a seamless user experience.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing need for touchless technology, including gesture recognition for smart TVs. This has led to an increased focus on developing touchless interfaces that can be controlled with gestures, reducing the need for physical contact.

Two additional factors that will boost the market are the creation of stereoscopy in smart TVs and consumer preference for advanced technologies.

Key Takeaways from the Gesture Recognition for Smart TV Market Report:

The global gesture recognition for smart TV market will expand at 50.2% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By technology, 3D image sensor segment is set to exhibit a CAGR of 50.1% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on hardware, semiconductor ICS segment will thrive at 50.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

The United States market value will reach a valuation of US$ 123.9 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Gesture recognition demand for smart TVs in the United Kingdom will surge at 47.9% CAGR.

China gesture recognition for smart TV industry is forecast to exhibit a 52.2% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Demand in South Korea will surge at 50.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

“Rising inclination towards using smart technologies will boost the gesture recognition for smart TV market through 2032. Innovations have made leaps in providing an intuitive feel in interacting with appliances through gesture recognition technology. Its use for smart TVs has been augmented by the several platforms and competition offered to users for gaming and entertainment.” - Says a Persistence Market Research (PMR) analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Cipia, Google, Ultrahaptics, LG Electronics Inc., Pointgrab LTD, Panasonic Corporation, Tesna Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sony Corporation, and The Linux Foundation are few of the leading players offering gesture recognition for smart TV solutions.

These players are investing in research and development to introduce novel solutions into the market. They are also showing interest in partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their presence.

For example,

In October 2021, Samsung unveiled its new Neo QLED TVs with advanced gesture recognition technology. The TVs use a combination of cameras and AI algorithms to accurately detect and interpret hand gestures, making it easier for users to navigate menus and control the TV.

In December 2021, Sony announced that it had developed a new gesture recognition system for its Bravia line of smart TVs. The system uses advanced 3D sensing technology to accurately detect and interpret a wide range of gestures.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of gesture recognition for the smart TV market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in demand for gesture recognition for smart TV solutions based on

Technology (2D image sensor and 3D image sensor)

(2D image sensor and 3D image sensor) Hardware (image sensor, IR proximity sensor, IR temperature sensor, light sensors, and semiconductor ICS) across various regions.

