Skin Biopsy Market to grow at a growth rate of 6 percent reaching USD 181.6 Mn by 2029

Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on " Skin Biopsy Market ". The Skin Biopsy market size was valued at USD 101.2 Million in 2022. The total Skin Biopsy Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 181.6 Million during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 101.2 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 181.6 Mn CAGR 6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 124 Segment Covered Product, Indication, End-User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Skin Biopsy Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report uses a combination of primary and secondary research methods to analyze the Skin Biopsy market. Primary research involves the collection of data directly from the market through surveys, interviews, and observations. The research provides first-hand information about the market, which is valuable for understanding customer behaviour and preferences, market trends, and other important aspects of the industry. Secondary research involves the collection of data from published sources such as industry reports, company websites, and news articles. It provides a broad overview of the market and is used to understand information about industry trends, market size, and key players.

The growth prospects and future business outlooks of new entrants and existing players in the Skin Biopsy market were also researched. The analysis provides a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players, followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Skin Biopsy market. This guide can be used to formulate investment approaches and marketing tactics. The report used a bottom-up approach to estimate the Skin Biopsy market size by aggregating data from individual segments to arrive at a total market size estimate.

Skin Biopsy Market Overview

The skin biopsy market plays a vital role in the healthcare industry, fuelled by the growing incidence of skin cancer, rising awareness among the population and the demand for accurate diagnostic solutions. This market encompasses a range of companies, among which Stryker stands out as a worldwide leader in medical technology.

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer and Other Skin Disorders to boost the growth of Skin Biopsy Market

The skin biopsy market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin disorders, which require effective diagnostic tools. The demand for skin biopsy as a diagnostic procedure is on the rise, driven by the need to detect skin cancer early. The industry is expected to grow as skin cancer becomes more prevalent. This trend underscores the expected rise in skin cancer cases in the U.S. over the forecast period, which is expected to increase the demand for skin biopsy for diagnostic purposes. More people receive skin cancer diagnoses each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined, including breast , prostate, lung, and colon cancer, further boosting the growth of the skin biopsy market. Apart from skin cancer, there is also an increase in the prevalence of various skin disorders , driving the growth of the skin biopsy market during the forecast period.

Skin Biopsy Market Regional Insights:

North America region is expected to fuel the Skin Biopsy Market growth

The skin biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, North America held a significant share of the skin biopsy market and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. The U.S. dominated the market in North America in 2022, and Canada is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of major players such as Integra Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Innovia Medical, and others. These companies have made significant advancements in the manufacturing technology of skin biopsy products, which is expected to further drive skin biopsy market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. The initiatives by the government in the countries like Australia, Japan, India for cancer rasing cancer awareness & treatment is driving the segment growth in the region.

Skin Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product

Shave Biopsy

Excisional Biopsy

Punch Biopsy





Based on Product, Punch Biopsy segment to dominate the Skin Biopsy Market over the forecast period

The skin biopsy market is classified into shave biopsy, punch biopsy, and excisional biopsy based on type. The punch biopsy segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of biopsy punches for skin cancer detection, advancements in biopsy punch technology, and the focus of key market players on creating affordable and user-friendly biopsy punches.

By Indication

Skin Cancer

Actinic keratosis

Dermatitis





Based on Indication, Skin Cancer segment to have largest market share the Skin Biopsy Market over the forecast period.

By Indication, the Skin Biopsy Market is dominated by the skin cancer segment, as it held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of skin cancer worldwide and the need for early detection and diagnosis are the major driving factors for this segment's growth.

By End User

Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Based on End User, hospital segment to dominate the Skin Biopsy Market over the forecast period

The end-use segment of the skin biopsy market is divided into stand-alone practices, multispecialty clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. The advancement of technology, high demand for healthcare services, the purchase of devices in large numbers, and public insurance systems are expected to contribute to the growth of the hospital segment over the forecast period.

Skin Biopsy Market Key Players Include:

AccuTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Innovia Medical

Jai Surgicals Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences,

Vernacare,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company

KAI Group

Paramount Surgimed Limited

Devicor Medical Products,Inc.

part of Leica Biosystems.

Gallini Srl

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

World Precision Instruments

Firefly

SkinIO

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

3Gen

MetaOptima

Agilent Technologies

SkinVision

Speclipse, Inc.

Skin Analytics

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Boston Scientific Corporations aim at severing humankind by transforming human lives with minimally invasive devices for treating wide range of conditions. The company is dedicate to develop wide innovation based portfolio to achieve best outcomes, reduced cost & longevity

Key questions answered in the Skin Biopsy Market are:

What is Skin Biopsy?

What was the Skin Biopsy market size in 2022?

What is the expected Skin Biopsy market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Skin Biopsy Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Skin Biopsy market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Skin Biopsy market growth?

Which segment dominated the Skin Biopsy market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Skin Biopsy market?

Which region held the largest share in the Skin Biopsy market?

Who are the key players in the Skin Biopsy market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market ize, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Indication and End-User.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

