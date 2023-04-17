The Global Protein Supplements Market is forecast to grow by USD 10.9 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Supplements Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445351/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the protein supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing interest in sports and fitness activities, increase in awareness about physical appearance, and reduced chances of diseases and improved quality of life.



The protein supplements market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Animal-based

• Plant-based



By Distribution Channel

• Retail outlets

• Online stores



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the endorsements by celebrities and sportspersons as one of the prime reasons driving the protein supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in online sales and focus on packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protein supplements market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BioTech USA Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Makers Nutrition, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Purus Labs, TheHutGroup.com Ltd., Transparent Labs, Vitaco Ltd., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.

