CGS to Host Regional Meeting for America’s Apparel Producers Network (AAPN) at New York City Headquarters

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that it will host the America’s Apparel Producers Network (AAPN) regional meeting at its headquarters in New York City on April 20, 2023. The event will feature presentations from textile and apparel executives representing industry bodies as well as workforce development and sustainability organizations.



“The CGS BlueCherry team values and supports AAPN’s initiatives and we are excited to be hosting and participating in AAPN’s regional meeting,” said Paul Magel, President Applications Division, CGS. “Events like this serve as an invaluable resource to industry professionals whose responsibilities include supply chain analysis and optimization, operational efficiencies, and workforce productivity. We look forward to an informative event, which will broaden everyone’s understanding of challenges people are facing and the opportunities that are available to them.”

Presentations planned for the event include:

Getting to Zero Waste , presented by Scott Donachie, CEO & Founder, Companies for Net Zero

, presented by Scott Donachie, CEO & Founder, Industry & Trade Update , presented by Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary, OTEXA

, presented by Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary, A Worker’s Path to Circularity, presented by Sarah Krasley, CEO, Shimmy and Berkley A Rothmeier, Director of Consumer Sections, Business for Social Responsibility



Additional speakers include:

Lynsey Jones, Transition Director, AAPN

Mike Todaro, Managing Director, AAPN

Paul Magel, President, Applications Division, CGS



Event Details

The event takes place at the offices of Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey St., 27th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Attendance is open to all professionals across the textile and apparel supply chain - AAPN membership is not required. To learn more and register for the event visit the AAPN website: https://www.aapnetwork.net/2023-new-york-city-regional .

About AAPN

AAPN is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with members in North America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The organization boasts over 200 member organizations and 700 individual executives and managers in the textile and apparel industry. For more information, please visit https://www.aapnetwork.net .

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely used fashion-focused shop floor control solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of department and factory activity by digitizing, in real time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and low productivity with smart devices on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decisions and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn .