Avalon GloboCare Announces Commercial Launch of KetoAir Breathalyzer at the KetoCon Austin 2023 Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today announced the commercial launch of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device and related accessories at the KetoCon Austin 2023 conference, which is being held on April 21-23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Avalon will showcase the KetoAir™ in booth #523.



KetoAir™ functions as a companion diagnostic and monitoring device, combined with an artificial intelligence (AI) nutritionist consultation for ketogenic dietary management (United States FDA registration number: 862.1820).

“We recently announced that we have partnered with Qi Diagnostics to exclusively distribute the KetoAir™ in North America, South America, the U.K. and the EU. We are excited to now showcase the device at the KetoCon conference, as this represents the official commercial launch of KetoAir™ in North America,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Initially, we will target the diabetes reversal and obesity management markets, since the ketogenic diet is an effective treatment option for both diabetes and weight management.”

“KetoAir™ is the first breathalyzer on the market that uses an AI nutritionist bundled with the nanosensor-based breathalyzer for ketogenic health management. The KetoAir™ breathalyzer measures the keto status and logs the diet records in the KetoAir app. At the same time, the AI nutritionist analyzes the dietary plan and acts as a companion consultant by providing personalized nutritional and exercise recommendations to help achieve the person’s ultimate health goal. We encourage everyone to stop by our booth and try out KetoAir™ for themselves,” concluded Dr. Jin.

About KetoCon

KetoCon is a conference series owned and organized by Q1 Productions, LLC. KetoCon is the largest conference of its kind, presenting the benefits of utilizing ketosis, biohacking, sleep hygiene, and various nutritional protocols to improve metabolic health. For more information, please visit www.ketocon.org/ketocon-2023.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

